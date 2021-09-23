https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/23/this-is-hot-garbage-vice-gets-called-out-after-denying-natural-immunity/

Ah, come on, VICE. You know this is a trash tweet, right?

There’s no such thing as natural immunity—and even if you’ve been lucky thus far, Delta could change that. https://t.co/okahN1i9kv — VICE (@VICE) September 22, 2021

“That’s not what the term “natural immunity’ means”:

That’s not what the term “natural immunity” means. You’re talking about people who think they are genetically immune, not people who already had covid and have antibodies now. — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 22, 2021

Now, there is an argument they’re using “natural immunity” properly. . .

People have been confusing the terms acquired immunity (immunity gained by surviving infection) with natural immunity (immunity imbued by genetics). The article’s use is the correct use of the term per Miriam-Webster. pic.twitter.com/iJuiRqjGn8 — Iron King (@Ironxking) September 22, 2021

. . .but it’s the CDC that is using “natural immunity” as immunity acquired through “infection with the actual disease” — and everyone else — so we’ll go with that:

No it isn’t and it’s also not how it is being used in all the studies and all comments made by public health officials. From the CDC: pic.twitter.com/VB5GNmgDjv — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 22, 2021

And VICE isn’t even using “natural immunity” as a substitute for “innate immunity.” In the article, “natural immunity” is just people who think that if they get Covid it won’t be that bad:

But adopting the mindset that you’ll be OK and “natural immunity” will protect you, you’re not doing your part to protect yourself or others. “You’re getting the benefits from other people who do get the vaccine and walking through life on the coattails of others,” Fichtenbaum said. But your luck may run out eventually, especially given how transmissible the Delta variant is and the fact that mask mandates in several states have been walked back.

So, in other words, their take is “hot garbage”:

This is hot garbage. “Natural immunity” is absolutely real, and it’s only among people who had COVID already. The literal opposite of your strawman definition. You churnalists think you are slick ~reimagining~ the meaning of words — but most people see through it. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 23, 2021

What’s crazy is that this tweet has been up for about 48 hours now:

“Seek better sources of information,” please:

.@VICE is grotesquely wrong in the assertion below. Natural immunity induced by exposure to SARS-CoV2 is not only real, it’s amply documented as more robust and durable than vaccine-induced immunity. Do not give this publication your trust. Seek better sources of information. https://t.co/d5Ryf2Fpq1 — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 22, 2021

It’s a war on science, even:

Why is Vice declaring war on science? https://t.co/CskwhuneAP — Eduardo Neret (@eduneret) September 22, 2021

Well, only if Twitter were interested in doing things fairly:

