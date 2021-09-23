https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/09/23/todays-hot-topics-on-tems-the-squad-fails-pelosi-bails-biden-flails-hunters-emails-and-more-n417941

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show.

We’ll talk about more of the polling that shows a confidence-crisis cascade brewing for an outmatched Joe Biden

Can Hunter make his fortune fast enough before his dad loses all his juice?

The incredibly stupid stunt regarding Iron Dome funding backfires on the anti-Semites of the Squad

Can Democrats get any of their domestic agenda through Congress? Nancy Pelosi might have had enough

Will the Biden administration ever provide answers on the status of the Americans it abandoned in Afghanistan?

