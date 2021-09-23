https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-senator-sounds-alarm-over-how-biden-is-reacting-to-border-crisis-this-is-designed-to-fail

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told Fox News during an interview on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s policies for how to handle tens of thousands of illegal aliens that have flooded Del Rio, Texas, was “designed to fail” and that they would ultimately end up attracting more illegal aliens.

“Well, unfortunately, that is consistent with the policy that has encouraged 1.2 million migrants to come to our borders since Joe Biden became president,” Cornyn said. “It’s entirely inconsistent with what they said they were going to do with the Haitian migrants in Del Rio, which is repatriate them to Haiti. So unfortunately, this is the same mistake they have made from the very beginning: that they tell, they say one thing, and they do another, but these folks and the human smugglers who smuggle them into the United States and make a lot of money doing it, are watching what they’re doing and not listening to what they’re saying.”

“This is designed to fail; it will fail to deter not just the 15,000 Haitians that we’ve seen in Del Rio, but the next wave of migrants who come in, because the administration simply doesn’t acknowledge that what we have here is a flawed policy, which provides a magnet for people to continue to come into the country because they know they can simply blend into the great American landscape,” Cornyn later added. “This is what has been called catch and release, catch and release does not deter people from coming. It simply encourages more to come.”

WATCH:

Sen. John Cornyn: Biden border policies are ‘designed to fail,’ expect crisis to continue. pic.twitter.com/KsVadxrWCC — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 23, 2021

