https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/23/the-direct-result-of-your-open-border-policy-tulsi-gabbard-drags-both-sleepy-joe-and-kamala-over-their-border-crisis-and-lefties-cant-deal/

You have to wonder if this blistering tweet from Tulsi Gabbard about the border crisis directed to President Silver Alert and his useless vice president in any way reminded Kamala-mala-ding-dong about the brutal a*s-whooping she received from Tulsi during that famous presidential primary debate.

Where Tulsi OWNED HER.

Would appear Tulsi is not letting either of our two disastrous ‘leaders’ off the hook:

.@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris, the humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern border is the direct result of your open-border policy. As I said in my 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t have a secure nation if we don’t secure our borders. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 23, 2021

Simple.

It’s not racist to protect the borders.

it’s not racist to want our sovereignty respected.

It’s not racist to enforce our immigration laws like EVERY OTHER COUNTRY in the world.

Kamala is still experiencing PTSD from Tulsi’s brutal takedown in 2020. https://t.co/eWW5dHkS03 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 23, 2021

Probably.

You can tell Tulsi got a LITTLE bit too honest … lol

Checking papers. Ahhh. Kamala is VP and tulsi. Who is that? — John Cheemboh (@JohnCheemboh) September 23, 2021

Awww. Kamala checked the magical boxes Joe wanted.

A woman of color.

Dude, he said as much.

No. She. Isn’t. — Wakandan Pundit (@WakandanGriot) September 23, 2021

Hope Kamala sees this, bro.

I think she is going to be a force to reckon with in 2024. — Amy_Sunshine (@OnlyAmy24) September 23, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry again.

I’m pretty sure she (Kamala) has more important things to worry about than that — John Heflin 🟣 (@jch6289) September 23, 2021

Yeah, like going to college football games, disappearing for days on end, employing people of color as servants for fancy dinners.

Super busy.

You mean the vice president vs. unemployed person? — J.C. Young (@WriterJCYoung) September 23, 2021

If only Biden had picked Tulsi for her sex and skin color.

As if the borders haven’t been an issue for like…..FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/8bQti44wx5 — Queen Of My Castle👑 #Resist 💙 (@VoteOutHate20) September 23, 2021

Tulsi who? — Queen Fifi 🗽☕🚦 📢 (@katywh20) September 23, 2021

Tulsa going to be bitter the rest of her life that she lost. Badly. — Yvonne Mullet (@YvonneMullet) September 23, 2021

Someone is bitter here, but we’re pretty sure it’s not Tulsi.

SO BIG MAD!

***

Related:

Stunning AND brave: CNN brags about their commitment to building an inclusive culture, trips SPECTACULARLY over its own evening lineup

DESPERATE Terry McAuliffe busted featuring left-wing doc who was anti-vaxx in 2020 AND who once faked a hate crime in ad attacking Glenn Youngkin

US Intelligence for 36 years? Alrighty! Malcolm Nance lecturing ‘horse rein apologists’ and doubling down on ‘whipping Haitians’ does NOT go well

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

