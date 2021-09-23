https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614ca480bbafd42ff58bd0c2
Nurses and operating room staff have taken to the streets across France to demand more pay and greater recognition for their work, with some hospitals forced to only undertake emergency operations as …
The redistricting process that’s underway now will determine which political party holds more power for the next decade. Here, FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast ……
France and areas of the Mediterranean are forecast to feel the effects of the eruption on the Spanish Canary Islands this weekend as clouds filled with sulfur dioxide rise into Europe, making rain sli…
Prosecutors say three Miami Beach police officers are now facing felony charges related to the rough arrests of two men at a South Beach hotel…
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers has gathered nearly 1 million signatures for her petition to decertify the 2020 election in Arizona ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated release of the full Arizona Audit. …