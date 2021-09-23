https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573628-tropical-storm-sam-in-atlantic-expected-to-be-major-hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to advance into a major hurricane system.

The storm is currently about 1,000 miles off the coast of South America and is moving west, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Sam is expected to strengthen over the next few days and become a major hurricane by the weekend.

According to the NHC, Sam is about 1,700 miles East-Southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, located close to Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm #Sam Advisory 4: Depression Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Sam, the 18th Named Storm of the Season. Now Forecast to Become a Hurricane Tomorrow. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 23, 2021

Sam is currently moving at around 16 mph. It is expected to continue at this speed for the next few days but gradually begin slowing down.

There are currently no coastal watches or warning in effect and it is unclear if it will threaten land.

As The Weather Channel noted, Sam is the 18th named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The channel noted that Sam is expected to move away from the U.S.’s East Coast later next week.

In August scientists, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that this year’s hurricane season shows no signs of abating, and said there is a 65 percent chance that the 2021 hurricane season will be above average.

“A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favor above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Nina in the months ahead,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at the NOAA.

