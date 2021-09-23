https://thepoliticalinsider.com/trump-slams-george-w-bush-and-his-flunky-karl-rove-for-holding-liz-cheney-fundraiser/

Donald Trump slammed President George W. Bush and his longtime adviser Karl Rove following news that the two will appear at a fundraiser for ‘Never Trump’ congresswoman Liz Cheney.

As is typical of statements put out by Trump, it was peppered with colorful nicknames for each.

“RINO former President George ‘Dubya’ Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney,” the statement begins.

Trump slammed that Bush’s ‘stupid’ actions in the Middle East that resulted in decades-long wars with no clear objective and astronomical costs.

“Bush is the one who got us into the quicksand of the Middle East and, after spending trillions of dollars and killing nearly a million people, the Middle East was left in worse shape after 21 years than it was when he started his stupidity,” railed the former President.

President Trump on RINO former President George “Dubya” Bush. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b11VpqDf5y — Teresa AnnMarie (@TeresaFreeThink) September 23, 2021

Trump Hammers George Bush

News surfaced on Wednesday that George Bush and Karl Rove would be headlining a Texas fundraiser for Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Cheney is a source of irritation for conservatives and supporters of Trump, constantly preening for Democrats as a savior of the republic following the Capitol riot on January 6th.

She’s done such a good job playing to her leftist colleagues that she was recently promoted to vice chairman of the committee investigating the incident.

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger must be thrown out of the GOP conference! https://t.co/3Jcne5mDk9 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 2, 2021

“President Bush is impressed by Liz Cheney’s strength and vision, and he’s proud to support her,” a spokesman for Bush told CNBC.

Earlier this month, Trump announced his official endorsement of Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman in her primary bid against Cheney.

While Harriet Hageman won’t come into the race with a fundraising advantage against Rep. Liz Cheney, former President Donald Trump’s endorsement has already started clearing the field for the attorney. https://t.co/D336MhB6p3 — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) September 20, 2021

Trump Angry Over Liz Cheney Endorsement

George Bush has spent the post-Trump era earning the ire of conservatives by speaking out against the Republican Party far more than he ever did against Barack Obama and the Democrats.

This past April, Bush jumped back into the spotlight to criticize today’s GOP under Trump and suggested he would support a moderate candidate with pro-gun control and pro-amnesty views in 2024.

His words on the Capitol riot echo those of Cheney.

“It did make me sick. I felt ill. And I just couldn’t believe it,” Bush said. “What’s really troubling is how much misinformation there is and the capacity of people to spread all kinds of untruth.”

He ripped the GOP as “isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist.”

How would you describe the Republican Party today? –@hodakotb I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist. -Former President George W. Bush pic.twitter.com/tyFl2LnRMP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2021

Remarkably Bush, who served as President during the 9/11 terrorist attacks which killed nearly 3,000 Americans, seemingly equated the Islamic extremists who carried out the attack to the supposed threat of “domestic terrorism” during a memorial speech on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Former President George W. Bush: “We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home…” pic.twitter.com/qIoGV9fzsw — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2021

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” Bush said.

“But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit.”

Bush added that “it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

