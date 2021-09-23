https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-moving-political-hq-back-to-mar-a-lago

Former President Donald Trump is heading south – to Florida.

A top adviser to the former president says that with the onset of autumn, Trump’s moved his residence and political operation back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“The season is starting to open down there,” Corey Lewandowski told Fox News. “You are going to see a complete rush of candidates going to down to the Mar-a-Lago area to do fundraising, to be near the president, to talk to him, to get his advice and counsel.”

Trump moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in late January, at the end of his presidency. But in May he moved his political headquarters and residence north to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

Lewandowski – a former Trump campaign manager and longtime political adviser who currently steers Make America Great Again Action, a super PAC that supports the former president – also highlighted that “the former president continues to ramp up his travel schedule.”

“You’re going to see Donald Trump on the road on a much more regular basis,” he touted.

Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Georgia, a crucial 2022 battleground and one of a handful of states where President Biden narrowly edged Trump last November, to win the presidency. And Trump will hold a rally on Oct. 9 in Iowa, another 2022 battleground and the state whose caucuses for half a century have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar.

Eight months removed from the White House, Trump remains very popular with Republican voters and continues to hold tremendous sway over most GOP politicians, as the former president continues to play a kingmaker’s role in party politics and repeatedly teases another presidential run in 2024.

