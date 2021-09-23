https://politicrossing.com/tucker-nothing-about-whats-happening-at-the-border-is-an-accident/

Tucker again addresses the border crisis in Texas. And it is a crisis. And ongoing and increasingly troubling and unsustainable crisis.

Highlights include:

“It’s more reminiscent of somewhere from the Third World and law enforcement out here is on record saying that.”

“Joe Biden really has opened America’s borders to the world. That’s not a Republican talking point, hardly, it is completely real, and tonight there are many more coming.”

“To be perfectly clear, these are not refugees. They are not being persecuted by any government, and that’s why they have not applied for asylum in any of the countries between Haiti and the United States, and there are many of them. ”

“Instead, these are economic migrants. They’re rich enough for a plane ticket and a smart phone, but they’re eager for the free health care, the education, the housing vouchers, food stamps and much more that Joe Biden has promised them if they make it to the United States.”

“This is a manufactured crisis. This is an attempt to change the demographics of the United States in order to give permanent power to the Democratic party. That’s all it is.”

“None of these people — you should know this because it’s telling — will undergo any kind of background check like the background check you would endure if you were to try to, say, buy a 12-gauge according to your constitutional rights.”

“None of them, either, will be forced to abide by vaccine mandates. So, you need the shot to work as a nurse or for the sanitation department or anywhere, but you don’t need a shot to come into our country illegally at the request of the Biden administration.”

“’The federal government, in effect, shall guarantee to every state a republican form of government, protection against invasion, and protection against domestic violence.’ All three of those tasks have been failed by the Biden administration.”

