Have you noticed that many of the far left Democrats who want to take away your police, have their own police protection?

We have seen this in Minneapolis, New York City and Washington, DC.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the latest example. She has been a loud supporter of defunding police, except for the ones protecting her, apparently.

Defund-the-police firebrand Ocasio-Cortez gets protective police escort New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has expressed support for defunding the police, was ushered out of a news event with Capitol Police protection. Ocasio-Cortez joined Democrats at a news conference on Tuesday to call for passage of a bill granting the Biden administration the authority to implement an eviction moratorium. Ocasio-Cortez, a climate action advocate and sponsor of the Green New Deal, left with Capitol Police protection in a large Chevy Suburban SUV at the conclusion of the news conference. Ocasio-Cortez has supported the “defund the police” demand of the Black Lives Matter activist group. “Defunding police means defunding police,” Ocasio-Cortez said last year. “It does not mean budget tricks or funny math.” Capitol Police protection is assigned to congressional leaders in the House and Senate, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. In some cases, Capitol Police officers protect traveling members of Congress.

Police for me but not for thee.

People like AOC want two sets of rules.

One for them and another for you.

