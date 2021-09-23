https://thehill.com/policy/international/americas/573559-us-special-envoy-to-haiti-quits-over-inhumane-treatment-of

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti has resigned in protest over his nation’s “inhumane treatment of migrants,” a move that represents the sharpest internal criticism yet of the Biden administration’s handling of Haitian migrants.

In a resignation letter, Daniel Foote, a former ambassador to Zambia, said he could not be associated with “inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees.

Foote further further criticized U.S. policy toward Haiti and said the Biden administration has ignored his advice.

“Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own,” Foote wrote in the letter obtained by The Hill and first reported by PBS News.

A State Department spokesperson acknowledged Foote’s resignation in a statement to The Hill, saying, “We thank Ambassador Foote for his service in this role.”

“The United States remains committed to supporting safe, orderly, and humane migration throughout our region, and we engage with partners throughout the migratory corridor to impress upon them our shared responsibility for humane migration management, which includes enforcing migration laws and protecting vulnerable populations,” the spokesperson said.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Foote’s resignation comes as the Biden administration faces intense backlash for its handling of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas.

Thousands of Haitians are seeking to enter the country, and images this week of border agents on horseback corralling migrants stoked outrage.

Democrats have also been criticizing the resumption of flights deporting Haitians back to the island nation, which recently suffered a serious earthquake in August a month after its president was assassinated.

The U.S. has returned more than 500 Haitians via flights that began last week.

Foote was appointed special envoy for Haiti in late July following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. He had previously served as deputy chief of mission in Haiti.

In his letter, Foote described a country mired in poverty and gang violence and said the people of Haiti “simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy.”

“The collapsed state is unable to provide security or basic services, and more refugees will fuel further desperation and crime,” Foote wrote. “Surging migration to our borders will only grow as we add to Haiti’s unacceptable misery.”

He also criticized the U.S. for its involvement in the political fallout following the assassination, backing the de facto prime minister, warning that such interventions have “consistently produced catastrophic results.”

“The hubris that makes us believe that we should pick the winner — again — is impressive,” Foote wrote.

The State Department spokesperson on Thursday said the U.S. is “working with the International Organization on Migration to ensure that returning Haitian migrants are met at the airport and provided with immediate assistance.”

“Over the long-term, the U.S. government is committed to working with the Haitian government and stakeholders across Haiti to strengthen democratic governance and the rule of law, increase inclusive economic growth, and improve security and the protection of human rights in Haiti,” the spokesperson added.

