FILE PHOTO: Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

September 23, 2021

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam said on Thursday it is willing to share its experience and information with China for the world’s second largest economy’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“The CPTPP is an open free trade agreement,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing.

Vietnam is a member of the CPTPP, which is a free trade agreement that also links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Singapore.

“Vietnam will consult with other CPTPP members on the recent requests to join this agreement,” Hang said in her comment on a request to join the trade pact from Taiwan.

