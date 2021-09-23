https://www.oann.com/volkswagen-building-new-battery-system-factory-in-chinas-hefei-city/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=volkswagen-building-new-battery-system-factory-in-chinas-hefei-city



FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen electric vehicle (EV) charging point is seen during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen electric vehicle (EV) charging point is seen during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

September 23, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it is building a new battery system factory in eastern China’s Hefei city which will start production in 2023.

The German automaker said it would invest more than 140 million euros ($164 million) in the battery plant by 2025.

It is building a factory for electric vehicles under a majority-owned venture in the Hefei city.

($1 = 0.8538 euros)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

