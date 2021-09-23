https://noqreport.com/2021/09/23/war-zone-minneapolis-residents-beg-governor-to-deploy-state-patrol/

Minneapolis police officers/AP Photo (Scott McClallen, The Center Square ) Twenty-six North Minneapolis residents are asking Gov. Tim Walz to deploy State Patrol or the National Guard, calling their district a “war zone.”

CBS first reported the letter.

The letter cited a child murdered, a man killed in a barbershop, a bus targeted for a shooting, a school teacher shot and killed, and a drive-by shooting near elementary kids playing at recess – all within one week as reasons to send help.

“For over a year now we have been left to twist in the winds of violence, with constant shots heard, constant carjackings, constant death,” the letter said. “This year to date the city has seen 69 murders, including young children. Yet somehow things continue to get worse, as the constant drumbeat of gunshots has now been replaced with the rumbling sound of gunfire that is fully automatic.”

Since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, the city has driven a spike in violent crime and homicide statewide.

A record 185 Minnesotans were murdered in 2020 – an increase of 58% over 2019’s level of 117 homicides, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Violent crime increased in Minnesota in […]