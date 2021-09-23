https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/09/23/was-aoc-in-tears-after-voting-present-on-iron-dome-funding-n417981

Allahpundit mentioned this earlier. After the vote to include $1 billion in funding for Iron Dome, which passed 420-9 with two voting present, Rep. AOC appears to have needed a moment to collect herself. AOC had initially voted “nay” and then changed her vote to present at the last moment.

AOC seems distraught. She is in the middle of the house floor wiping away tears, crying into her colleagues shoulders. https://t.co/ami3Cj44EP — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 23, 2021

You can actually see the moment when she changed her vote in this clip. AOC is, appropriately enough, on the far left edge of the screen surrounded by several other members. She’s gesturing and clearly talking. At 30 seconds, she makes a move toward the front and picks up a piece of paper to change her vote. At that point, the vote superimposed on the screen shows the Democrats have 210 yea votes, 9 nay votes and one vote of present. AOC finishes changing her vote and walks back to the gathering she was with before. Then, at 1:13, the vote tally changes to 8 nay votes and two Democrats voting present. A few seconds later the final vote is announced by the Speaker Pro Tempore, Rep. Jahana Hayes.

You can really tell from that clip that anyone is upset but there’s another clip which claims to show AOC after the vote. I say claims because I can’t honestly tell when this moment happened relative to the vote above. AOC can be seen on the left.

NOW – Tears on the House floor: AOC appears to be crying as the House passed a $1 billion funding for Israel’s Iron Dome. She voted no, then switched her vote to present last minute.pic.twitter.com/jjq3kw7R4v — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2021

Here’s a closer view of the same image. It certainly looks like someone is consoling her but is that still about Iron Dome?

What an instigator, AOC didn’t even vote no to the bill giving $1 billion in funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system… so what’s up with the crocodile tears?pic.twitter.com/FNVafntjMg — Chance Coleman (@ChanceTyColeman) September 23, 2021

So that’s what happened but I wouldn’t be surprised if AOC denied/put another spin on this before the day is over. I mean, what is there to be upset about in a defensive missile system that saves lives? It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. But so far she hasn’t tweeted anything about it. Maybe she’s going to hold off for tomorrow.

Glenn Greenwald notes that AOC has previously criticized Tulsi Gabbard for voting present on impeachment:

While Tlaib, Omar, Bush and Pressley voted NO to fund Israel’s Iron Dome (arguing they should fund it themselves), AOC voted “present”, just like she voted “present” on Pelosi’s $2b for the Capitol Police. Here’s what AOC said about Tulsi’s “present” vote on impeachment: https://t.co/hH7VqVLf7R pic.twitter.com/M8PvWSjMvk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 23, 2021

This story has been floating around for several hours already. Again, I’m a bit surprised AOC hasn’t responded to either deny its accuracy or, alternatively, argue that everyone should be crying about it. I’ll update this if something changes.

Update: It’s speculation but it’s the best explanation I’ve heard for why she changed her vote at the last second.

The ONLY reason AOC changed her vote from “NO” to “PRESENT” on today’s #IronDome bill is because she wants to take on @SenSchumer next year. Those tears aren’t fooling us. — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) September 23, 2021

