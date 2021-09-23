https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/23/watch-mom-rips-into-the-palm-beach-county-school-board-over-mask-mandate/

Just to follow up on this post from the other day on a Palm Beach County school board member who pushed for mask mandates getting caught at a party without a mask on. . .

Palm Beach County school board has defied Gov. DeSantis and implemented a mask mandate. 4th from the left, in blue, is Alexandria Ayala who pushed forced masking the hardest. For your kids, not for her, obviously. https://t.co/gVab1YUUTx pic.twitter.com/4unHR6WpK6 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 20, 2021

. . .there was a school board meeting last night and, as you might imagine, things got “fiery” and “emotional” right quick:

Fiery Palm Beach County school board meeting right now. Parents are extremely angry that their kids have to wear masks while their leadership does not. A woman just said “they just want what you have, to be maskless.” You can watch here: https://t.co/qcuNRPey9p Emotional. https://t.co/Mx4JHHaoCA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 23, 2021

And this clip from an anti-DeSantis account is going viral right now showing one mom who has just had enough of the hypocrisy:

Woman at Palm Beach Sch Bd meeting tonight demands that board members pay attention, says she pulled her kids out of school over masks, that she was given a trespass warning from the school, and calls masks “psychological and emotional warfare” that is “worse than the virus.” pic.twitter.com/QdUwU8N47r — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2021

She does have a legit point even though libs won’t admit it:

There are parents who showed up to speak that had already moved their children to homeschool or private school. They make a good point- that many public schools are increasingly less accountable to parents. — Erin Holmes 🏴‍☠️ (@erinjholmes) September 23, 2021

A Republican candidate at the meeting also promised to help boot school board members from office, although he did get Gov. DeSantis’ name wrong:

FL GOP Congressional candidate Jeffrey Buongiorno tells the Palm Beach School Board meeting tonight: “My campaign is not only gonna help RICK Desantis get re-elected, it’s gonna get you guys out of office, and me in office … The storm is coming! pic.twitter.com/gUDcZxfi6R — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2021

Watch the whole thing here:

Palm Beach County School Board member who’s been pushing for masking kids in schools lives it up mask-free with pals at swanky party [pic] https://t.co/GDkMsvqNWX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2021

