[WARNING: This article contains strong language and content]

A Virginia mom found that books graphically depicting pedophilia were in her child’s school as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion — so she read from them, verbatim, to the school board.

The school board’s reaction was ironic: It silenced her, citing that there were children in the room.

“After seeing a September 9th school board meeting in Texas on pornography in schools, I decided to check the titles at my child’s high school, Fairfax High School. The books were available, and we checked them out. Both of these books include pedophilia, sex between men and boys,” Stacy Langton said, holding two books. “The illustrations include fellatio, sex toys, masturbation, and violent nudity.”

Then she read from them:

“I can’t wait to have your c*** in my mouth. I am going to give you the blowjob of your life, and then I want you inside me.”

“What if I told you I touched another guy’s d***? What if I told you I sucked it? I was ten years old, but it’s true. I sucked Doug Goble’s d***, the real estate guy, and he sucked mine too.”

“This is not an oversight at Fairfax High School—” she said, when one school member made a motion indicating that her mic should be cut, and another board member cut her off.

“I’m sorry, there are children in the audience here,” the board member said.

The mother did not back down. “Do not interrupt my time! I will stand here until my time is restored and my time is finished. These books are in stock and available in the libraries…”

The school board interrupted her again, saying “For high school students, ma’am!”

Virtually the entire crowd, which included no children who were visible on the video feed of the auditorium, erupted in jeers at the school board’s silencing of a member of the public to whom they report.

Before her buzzer counting down her allotted three minutes even buzzed, the school board began talking over her, saying “Our next speaker is…”

Karl Frisch, a school board member who does not have any children, but is a gay man who spends much of his energy on the school board focusing on gay and transgender issues rather than education, seemed to defend the pornography and mock concerned taxpayers on Twitter: “It’s not every week the School Board receives two exorcisms during public comment. To be clear, nothing will disrupt our Board’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ students, families, and staff. Nothing.”

The following is the passage from the book “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, which records show is available in Fairfax school libraries:

“What if I told you I touched another guy’s d***?” I said. “Pff.” Nick waved me off and turned his attention back to his beer. “What if I told you I sucked it?” “Will you please just shut up already?” “I’m dead serious, Nick.” “Well, I’d say you were a f**.” “I was ten years old, but it’s true. I put Doug Goble’s d*** in my mouth.” “The real-estate guy?” “Yeah.” Nick looked around frantically. “What the f*** are you talking about, Michael?” “I was in fourth grade. It was no big deal.” Cringing, Nick held his hands out in front of him in a yield gesture. “Stop.” “He sucked mine, too.” “Stop! Why are you telling me this?” “And you know what?” I said. “It wasn’t terrible.”

“Lawn Boy” is in schools, in part, because it has been heralded by the Young Adult Library Services division of the American Library Association (YALSA), which helps determine which books are carried in schools.

If the book was billed as boosting tolerance and fighting back against stereotyping, “Lawn Boy” seems like a bad choice: it depicts a Hispanic as a landscaper, and gay sex as perverted.

An unusually large portion of the books recommended by YALSA are about homosexuality. Those include:

Flamer: “Aiden spends a last summer at scout camp before high school, which he dreads. He had a terrible middle school experience. He’s bi-racial and gay (though he can’t admit it yet) and doesn’t know where he fits in or how to be himself in a world that actively mocks both of those things.”

Surviving The City: “Dez finally reveals her identity as a Two-Spirit person. The four students convince Geraldine that the old protocols are exclusionary and antithetical to Mino Bimaadiziwin or ‘the good life,’ and Riel’s Auntie Alex is invited to share about Two-Spirit teachings. Afterward, everyone, no matter their gender or sexuality, is welcomed back into the circle.”

I’m A Wild Seed: “De La Cruz talks about how she discovers her sexuality and what it means to be a woman of color. She also reflects on the racial and sexual oppression that she and others face in American society.”

Heartstopper: “Shy, openly gay Charlie is worried that rugby player Nick will end up being a bully, but the two strike up a friendship. As they grow closer, Charlie struggles with what he assumes is an unrequited crush, and Nick starts to question if his feelings for Charlie are romantic.”

Much of the youth librarians group’s selections focus on instilling a sense of racial oppression rather than a mastery of reading.

Two of the four winners of YALSA’s Morris Award are:

Black Girl Unlimited: The Remarkable Story of a Teenage Wizard: “Using magical realism, Brown explores the intersection of racism, poverty, sexual assault, and intergenerational trauma, as well as the strength and power that women wield as they navigate these challenges.”

The Black Kids: “Pulling away from her white friends, she gravitates towards the group of black students and identifies how racial bias, microaggressions, and her own complicity shape her relationships at home and school.”

