White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed some minor annoyance with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Wednesday’s briefing.

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe first asked Psaki what “transpired in the Oval Office yesterday when we were all in there trying to hear from the president and the prime minister?”

When Psaki asked O’Keefe “which aspects” he was referencing, O’Keefe recalled how “the British prime minister in the American Oval Office called on British reporters, and then, when American reporters tried to call on the American president, we were escorted out.”

“Well, I think, in that circumstance, and I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and with Prime Minister Johnson is so strong and abiding we will be able to move forward beyond this,” she responded. “He called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance.”

The incident O’Keefe was referencing occurred at the end of a Tuesday evening bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. Following the meeting, Johnson fielded questions from two British reporters embedded in Tuesday’s in-town pool. However, White House officials forced the group out of the room as Biden began to answer a question from U.S. reporters.

The press corps, led by White House Correspondents’ Association President Steven Portnoy, later went to Psaki’s office to protest the exchange.