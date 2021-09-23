http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/aQ-ArJxszKE/whos-whippin-who-contd.php

The psychedelic Jen Psaki is blowing my mind. She conducted a White House press briefing and appeared on a show or two yesterday. She falsely called out CBP officers on horseback trying to contend with the flood of illegal Haitian immigrants crossing the border in the vicinity of Del Rio.

NR’s Zachary Evans covered Psaki’s comments at the briefing here. Psaki said officials had watched “horrific video of the CBP officers on horses using brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people.” The border has dissolved at the behest of President Biden and administration hacks psuch as Psaki disparage law enforcement. They are disgusting and contemptible.

The CBP officers seen on horseback used “brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent” Haitian migrants on the southern border and have been placed on administrative leave, Psaki says https://t.co/pwjN6AiNNV pic.twitter.com/QdJLPdOe9g — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 22, 2021

I think I misunderstood one of Psaki’s comments at the press conference earlier this week. She said individuals crossing the border don’t intend to stay for a long time. What was she talking about? As I say, she is blowing my mind.

.@BillFOXLA with a BRUTAL fact-check: “That was an interesting press conference…[Psaki] doesn’t believe the migrants down here intend to stay for a long time. That’s news to these folks…They are not traveling from halfway around the world to go on a little camping trip.” pic.twitter.com/n3er4A1bdk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 22, 2021

Bill Melugin is covering the scene in Del Rio for FOX News. He circled back to Psaki’s comment in the tweets above and below.

WATCH: @BillFOXLA fact checks Jen Psaki’s claim that migrants don’t intend to stay in the United States. “They know, under the Biden administration, if they can just step foot on U.S. soil, they will have a chance to be released into the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/neI99NlFIX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2021

The administration will keep lying about the invasion as long as they are asked about it. Both Psaki and DHS Secretary Mayorkas profess to know nothing. Of course they know the answer to this basic question. They don’t want the American public to know.

Asked by @ABC‘s @CeciliaVega, Jen Psaki follows the lead of DHS Secretary Mayorkas in refusing to say how many Haitians have been deported, processed, and allowed to stay in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/wXahF8aozB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 22, 2021

And one more thing. This fish is rotting from the head. Biden’s minders in the daycare operation at the White House have to put a lid on his extemporaneous comments. Unfortunately, Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn’t get the memo before he took questions from British reporters before his meeting with Biden: “President Joe Biden refused to take questions from American reporters before his aides chivvied them away from a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.”

REPORTER: “The British prime minister in the American Oval Office called on British reporters and then when American reporters tried to call on the American president we were escorted out.”@PressSec blames Prime Minister Johnson for calling on reporters without permission. pic.twitter.com/SV6iIHOIjv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2021

Notice must be given. Permission must be granted. A script must be prepared.

.@PressSec is asked about President Biden kicking out the press after British PM Boris Johnson called on reporters: “He called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance.” pic.twitter.com/8m6UCPa3tK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 22, 2021

