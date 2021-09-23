http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/aQ-ArJxszKE/whos-whippin-who-contd.php

The psychedelic Jen Psaki is blowing my mind. She conducted a White House press briefing and appeared on a show or two yesterday. She falsely called out CBP officers on horseback trying to contend with the flood of illegal Haitian immigrants crossing the border in the vicinity of Del Rio.

NR’s Zachary Evans covered Psaki’s comments at the briefing here. Psaki said officials had watched “horrific video of the CBP officers on horses using brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people.” The border has dissolved at the behest of President Biden and administration hacks psuch as Psaki disparage law enforcement. They are disgusting and contemptible.

I think I misunderstood one of Psaki’s comments at the press conference earlier this week. She said individuals crossing the border don’t intend to stay for a long time. What was she talking about? As I say, she is blowing my mind.

Bill Melugin is covering the scene in Del Rio for FOX News. He circled back to Psaki’s comment in the tweets above and below.

The administration will keep lying about the invasion as long as they are asked about it. Both Psaki and DHS Secretary Mayorkas profess to know nothing. Of course they know the answer to this basic question. They don’t want the American public to know.

And one more thing. This fish is rotting from the head. Biden’s minders in the daycare operation at the White House have to put a lid on his extemporaneous comments. Unfortunately, Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn’t get the memo before he took questions from British reporters before his meeting with Biden: “President Joe Biden refused to take questions from American reporters before his aides chivvied them away from a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.”

Notice must be given. Permission must be granted. A script must be prepared.

