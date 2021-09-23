https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/09/23/why-is-aoc-sobbing-on-the-house-floor-n2596396

The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to replenish Israel’s life-saving Iron Dome despite best efforts by the Democrats’ Hamas caucus to defund the missile defense system. 

At the last second, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) changed her planned vote against Iron Dome funding to “present.” She then started sobbing and hugging colleagues. 

Some have a theory about why she changed her vote. 

