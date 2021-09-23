https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/09/22/why-wont-the-biden-administration-tell-americans-how-many-illegal-haitians-are-being-released-n2596319

The White House and Department of Homeland Security are refusing to give reporters, lawmakers and the American people the number of illegal immigrants, including thousands of Haitians, being released into American communities across the country. 

During testimony on Capitol Hill this week in front of the Senate and House Homeland Security Committees, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed to give numbers. For two days in a row he said he didn’t have them available. 

During Wednesday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to give numbers and referred reporters back to Mayorkas and DHS…who are also refusing to give numbers. 

So do they not know the numbers? Or are they lying about not knowing the numbers? 

Previously, Mayorkas and Psaki claimed illegal Haitians were not being released. That was a lie. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...