The White House and Department of Homeland Security are refusing to give reporters, lawmakers and the American people the number of illegal immigrants, including thousands of Haitians, being released into American communities across the country.

During testimony on Capitol Hill this week in front of the Senate and House Homeland Security Committees, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed to give numbers. For two days in a row he said he didn’t have them available.

Why won’t DHS @SecMayorkas say how many of the 1.3 million apprehended have been returned and how many have been dispersed into the U.S.? Americans should be concerned and outraged. pic.twitter.com/cG5j7B4Nfu — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 21, 2021

DHS Sec. Mayorkas, for the 2nd day in a row, cannot provide the number of how many apprehended immigrants have been returned, are being detained, or have been released into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris admin. pic.twitter.com/AUPOZSBlPf — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 22, 2021

During Wednesday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to give numbers and referred reporters back to Mayorkas and DHS…who are also refusing to give numbers.

Much like DHS Secretary Mayorkas, Jen Psaki refuses to provide specific numbers regarding the current crisis at the border: pic.twitter.com/HBrH9UsD65 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2021

DOOCY TIME: “You’re telling us that the DHS chief has the most recent numbers about how many of these Haitians….have been sent back and how many have been released into the U.S. The DHS chief is telling us he doesn’t know, so who else can we ask?” pic.twitter.com/4rRipqGIbJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 22, 2021

So do they not know the numbers? Or are they lying about not knowing the numbers?

Doocy: “Is this an issue of not knowing or is this an issue of a lot more people are being released into the U.S. then are being sent out?” Psaki: “That is certainly not the issue.” pic.twitter.com/8mpjikTv7n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 22, 2021

Previously, Mayorkas and Psaki claimed illegal Haitians were not being released. That was a lie.

NEW: BP source in Del Rio tells me migrants are being released mostly with NTR’s (notice to return) rather than NTA’s (notice to appear). NTR is a *request* to check in w/ immigration within 60 days. NTA gives exact date they must report.

NTA takes 1 hr

NTR takes 20 min@FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that some Haitian migrants are being released into the US w/ NTA’s or NTR’s depending on facility space & resources. Mayorkas on Monday: “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed.” @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

.@BillFOXLA with a BRUTAL fact-check: “That was an interesting press conference…[Psaki] doesn’t believe the migrants down here intend to stay for a long time. That’s news to these folks…They are not traveling from halfway around the world to go on a little camping trip.” pic.twitter.com/n3er4A1bdk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 22, 2021

