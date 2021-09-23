https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/23/will-you-take-up-the-cause-chris-cuomo-looks-to-generate-sustained-interest-to-find-missing-woman-doesnt-even-tweet-her-name/

Fredo strikes again. . .

As we told you earlier, CNN’s Chris Cuomo wants his followers to take up the cause and help find Reatha May Finkbonner, a Washington state woman who went missing while in Las Vegas earlier this month.

But did you notice what’s wrong with his tweet? That’s right. He didn’t even use Finkbonner’s name. How does he expect to “generate sustained interest” to help find her by using the #gabbypetito hashtag?

Let’s see if the attention on #gabbypetito and the concern about neglect of others who are missing can generate sustained interest in finding folks. Another family is desperate. Will you take up the cause? pic.twitter.com/12XEys0wDq — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 23, 2021

Someone, please explain to him how Twitter actually works:

Oh, and someone should tell him he has a show, you know, to promote stories like this:

You have a show – are you going to cover this story tonight? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 23, 2021

Guys, *we’re* not doing enough. Be better!

The guy who is on national news every day is mad that you aren’t raising enough awareness of news stories. https://t.co/XN8xmCbk8z — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 23, 2021

“Perhaps you cover these issues on your news show instead of shaming people for you not doing YOUR job”:

A young woman’s death is not your moment to earn virtue signaling points. Perhaps you cover these issues on your news show instead of shaming people for you not doing YOUR job. https://t.co/zoV8HmFPqA — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 23, 2021

There’s also no mention of the story on CNN.com. Maybe Chris can help out with that as well?

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

