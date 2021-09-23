https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/23/winning-lib-womans-rap-about-covid19-vaccine-only-serves-to-confirm-everything-that-people-hate-about-liberals-video/

You know, if libs could stop rapping at us, that’d be great. Great for everyone.

Great for them, because they could possibly maintain some semblance of dignity. And great for us, because we’d never have to be subjected to something like this:

My entire skeleton just climbed out of my body watching this pic.twitter.com/UqkrYRTkWg — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) September 21, 2021

I take back every good thing I said about tik tok. This video is a war crime. I’m an anti-vaxxer now — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) September 21, 2021

This is what should be used on prisoners in Gitmo. They’ll sing like canaries.

this owns so hard https://t.co/68HQAM3Wxe — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 21, 2021

Owns the libs, anyway.

What in tarnation — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) September 21, 2021

Tarnation wants nothing to do with this. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) September 22, 2021

We’re with tarnation.

is there any way i can un-take the vaccine https://t.co/qD8I9GLlNN — matthew w (@walshiee__) September 22, 2021

Frantically trying to suck the vaccine out of my arm https://t.co/hBucmvp6qf — Andrew (@Andddrewwwww) September 22, 2021

Let us know if you succeed.

Ok, now I agree with Joy, I’m never looking for another missing white girl. https://t.co/kPs15OvCro — Pinche Gringo, WebMD (@HarambeActual) September 22, 2021

Ha!

lin manuel miranda ruined an entire generation https://t.co/Bw6tPGavAI — leon ✏️ (@leonhorne23) September 22, 2021

hamilton is directly to blame for this https://t.co/WFiMGdb6lk — sweet baby davey (@DorvePiss) September 22, 2021

Thanks for nothing, “Hamilton.”

This video turned me into a reactionary conservative https://t.co/1GdSbEMonJ — sw oo sh (@hsoows__) September 22, 2021

Uh-oh!

Does this imbecile really think she’s convincing anyone? https://t.co/0NCu4J4UOz — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) September 22, 2021

She does. That’s the worst, most insane thing about it.

Hilary Agro, the woman who brought this video to our attention, is a hardcore progressive. Without question. But she recognizes how this sort of garbage makes the Left look really bad:

Okay I should probably take this opportunity to explain why this kind of thing from liberals is harmful. It’s pretty clear that this kind of incredibly condescending approach is not going to change anyone’s mind. But that’s not even the actual goal. — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) September 21, 2021

It’s not helpful. At all Condescending to & insulting people is not a form of communication that comes from an actual desire to see more people get vaccinated. It’s perfect fuel for right-wing grifters who weaponize and push grievance politics. “They think you’re stupid!” — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) September 21, 2021

I want more people to get vaccinated too. But the first step in solving a problem is understanding the problem. Solutions that focus on individuals, especially using shame, are doomed to fail because the problems are structural: Facebook disinformation. For-profit media. — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) September 21, 2021

Not to mention the people who are afraid of missing work due to side effects from the vaccine, and getting fired. That’s a valid concern, and something that could be addressed with worker protections. We need to find out what actually *works* to up vaccine rates, and do that. — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) September 21, 2021

In the meantime, this smug, self-satisfied bullshit only serves to confirm everything that people hate about liberals, leaving us even more polarized & blaming each other rather than failing infrastructure and the disaster capitalists making out like bandits during this pandemic. — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) September 21, 2021

