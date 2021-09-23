https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/573758-woman-accused-of-starting-california-wildfire-arrested

California authorities have arrested a woman who is accused of starting a wildfire, CBS KVOR affiliate reported.

Cal Fire agency said Thursday that Pal Alto, Calif., resident Alexandra Souverneva was arrested and is facing arson to wildland charges.

Authorities said that JF Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries employees reported seeing a woman trespass on the property and act irrationally, according to the CBS affiliate.

Later in the day, Souverneva, 30, emerged from the bush near the fire line and asked crews for help, officials said.

This comes as the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents due to the ongoing Fawn Fire, which has grown to more than 1 square mile and was 5 percent contained on Wednesday, the CBS affiliate reported.

#FawnFire near Fawndale Rd and Radcliff Rd, northeast of Shasta Lake in #ShastaCounty County is 1200 acres and 5% contained. #CALFIRESHU2021@ShastaSheriff @211Norcal pic.twitter.com/XKlprYR7Pl — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) September 23, 2021

Scientists said due to climate change weather on the West Coast will tend to be more extreme and more wildfires will be more frequent and destructive.

California wildfires have burned more than 3,671 square miles and destroyed more than 3,200 homes and businesses in 2021, the CBS affiliate noted.

