https://www.theblaze.com/news/woke-wrestler-joe-gacy-wwe

The WWE mocked the woke left this week with the debut of a gentler, kinder wrestler who doesn’t need to use his male privilege to get what he wants while attempting to bludgeon his competitor in the ring.

During Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 event, woke wrestler Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes in Orlando, Florida. Before the violent match, Gacy told the crowd that the ring is a safe space.

“NXT 2.0 is full of conflict, from the smallest microaggression to the most heinous grudges,” Gacy told the crowd at the Capitol Wrestling Center. “This is a place where we settle our differences.”

“I come to you tonight with a mindset of conflict resolution where I don’t need to use my male privilege to get what I want,” the politically correct wrestler continued.

“I understand, just like you, that life isn’t fair,” Gacy added. “I believe that we can achieve unity and tolerance for us all, and I can be the man that will show you we can achieve peace in this safe space. And it starts tonight!”

However, the woke wrestler did not achieve unity and did not make the ring a safe space. Gacy was kicked in the mouth and eventually pinned by Grimes.

While Grimes was celebrating his victory, Gacy confronted his competitor – not for revenge, but for a hug. Gacy walked up to Grimes after the match and gave him a big hug, which thoroughly confused Grimes.

Following his loss, Gacy reiterated his unity message, “Tonight, the better man won. And I still believe that we can achieve peace and unity. I want to make NXT 2.0 a safe space. Thank you for your time.”

Former WWE wrestler and NXT commentator Wade Barrett reacted to Gacy’s pacifist ideas about wrestling.

“That made no sense to me whatsoever,” Barrett said before the match. “I’ve snapped my arm in that ring. I’ve separated a shoulder. I’ve broken my nose more times than I can count. That ring is anything but safe.”

Barrett said that Gacy “looks at the world a little differently than you or I, which is not necessarily a bad thing.”

Gacy has been wrestling since 2006, where he started in Combat Zone Wrestling. Gacy, nicknamed the “Chainsaw,” was a three-time CZW Wired Champion before signing with the WWE in 2020, according to Pro Wrestling Fandom.

However, the new woke character is new for Gacy. As recently as a week ago, Gacy had a much different look. The 34-year-old wrestler wrote on Instagram, “There is darkness and hope in all of us. We are all good and evil.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

