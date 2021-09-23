https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/23/your-hatred-of-jews-is-showing-given-her-earlier-remarks-today-ilhan-omar-is-no-doubt-seething-over-houses-vote-to-fund-the-iron-dome/

In case you missed it, today, the House voted overwhelmingly in favor of funding Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Rep. Ilhan Omar joined with her fellow Squad Sister Rashida Tlaib and six other Democrats in voting against it.

We can only imagine the disappointment and frustration that Rep. Omar must be feeling right now. We’re not sure if she’s in tears like her pal AOC, but given what she had to say about the bill earlier today, she’s gotta be royally pissed at the very least:

Hey, look! She finally found something she doesn’t want American taxpayers to fund! We didn’t know she had it in her!

What is so upsetting to her is the prospect of helping the only democracy in the Middle East, the only Jewish State, defend itself.

Narrator: She does not, in fact, think it’s tragic when Israelis are killed.

They love that word.

Everything Ilhan Omar has ever said has rung hollow. She herself is hollow. Soulless and evil.

Fighting racism and bigotry isn’t easy for anyone, but it’s particularly difficult for racist bigots like Ilhan Omar.

***

Related:

‘That’s antisemitism, and I reject that!’ Dem Rep. Ted Deutch unleashes hell after Rashida Tlaib rails against Israeli ‘apartheid’ and ‘war crimes’

‘That’s antisemitism, and I reject that!’ Dem Rep. Ted Deutch unleashes hell after Rashida Tlaib rails against Israeli ‘apartheid’ and ‘war crimes’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...