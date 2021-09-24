https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-13-year-olds-heart-stops-following-jab-distressed-mom-claims/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dr. Mark Sherwood Issues GOP Primary Challenge to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt; Vows to “Love Fascists Into Submission”
September 9, 2021
College Presidents Meet, Maskless, After Issuing Mask Mandates
August 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy