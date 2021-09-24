https://kfab.iheart.com/featured/kfab-local-news/content/2021-09-24-senator-grassley-announces-hes-running-for-reelection/

(Undated) — Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is running for reelection. Grassley posted on Twitter this morning that he and his wife recently made the decision he should run for a ninth term. He’s currently the tenth-longest serving senator in U.S. history at 40 years in office and is the second-longest serving senator currently in office. If he completes a ninth term he’ll be 95-years-old by the end. Grassley is 88 years old.

