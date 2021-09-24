https://nypost.com/2021/09/24/michael-k-williams-cause-of-death-revealed-by-medical-examiner/

The New York City medical examiner confirmed actor Michael K. Williams died of a drug overdose, The Post learned on Friday.

Williams’ cause of death was acute intoxication from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

His death was ruled accidental.

Williams, 54, best known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire,” was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse on Sept. 6.

“Having released this determination, (the office) will not comment further on the investigation,” spokeswoman Julie Bolcer said on Friday.

The five-time Emmy nominee was discovered face down in the dining room of his luxury pad on Kent Avenue in Williamsburg with what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table, sources said.

He had been scheduled to appear at an event two days earlier, but never showed up. A relative came to check on him and cops were called when he was found unresponsive and “cold,” sources told the Post.

Williams’ struggles with substance abuse were well-documented, with the actor saying that battling his demons was “an everyday struggle.”

Addiction issues plagued him even during his stint on HBO’s “The Wire” even as his on-screen portrayal enthralled audiences.

“When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag,” Williams said in a 2012 interview with NJ Advance Media.

Williams’ cause of death was acute intoxication from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Getty Images for ABA

Police and others gather outside of Michael K. Williams’ Brooklyn apartment building after he was found. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

A memorial for Williams after his Sept. 6 death. Gregory P. Mango

He had fought to get clean with the help of the late Rev. Ronald Christian – but he admitted in interviews that his battle was ongoing.

“Addiction doesn’t go away,” he told The New York Times in 2017.

The acclaimed actor had gotten his start as a backup dancer, working with the likes of Madonna and George Michael. Rapper Tupac Shakur pushed Williams to dive into acting.

Williams, whose other roles include career criminal Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire,” was remembered as a friendly down-to-earth star who used his fame to promote social justice initiatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

