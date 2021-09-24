https://rairfoundation.com/afd-politician-stuns-german-parliament-99-of-afghans-support-sharia-we-cannot-integrate-these-people/
About The Author
Related Posts
SHAME: California Public School Teacher Encourages Students to Pledge Allegiance to Sexual Perversion Pride Flag Instead of American Flag
August 28, 2021
Media Attempt to Downplay Alarming New Inflation Report
September 20, 2021
Hurricane Ida Reverses Flow of Mississippi River
August 30, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy