After the House voted yesterday overwhelmingly in support of funding Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, it was only natural that the New York Times would cover it. And they did:

But that’s not all the New York Times did in their coverage.

When it came time to talk about AOC’s little sobbing sesh, the language got a bit more … colorful. Have a look:

Quite a paragraph, no?

We’ll say this much for the New York Times: they’ve got chutzpah. Just broadcasting their antisemitism openly, for all the world to see.

Happens to the best of us.

That’s essentially what they did, yes.

Hey, there’s always tomorrow!

Well, now the New York Times is running interference for themselves. Or at least they’re trying to:

The New York Times might’ve gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling pro-Israel lobbyists and rabbis! And screenshotters, of course.

So now everyone can see the New York Times for who they truly are: antisemites who really suck at covering their tracks.

Truly.

Apparently the New York Times thought it was worth showcasing their antisemitism in order to defend AOC. Too bad they suck at defending her just as much as they suck at trying to not look like bigots:

You could use it to bury the New York Times, but they’re doing that just fine on their own.

