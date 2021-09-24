https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/transportation/amtrak-train-crashes-montana-killing-least-three?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An Amtrak train traveling between Chicago and Seattle derailed Saturday evening near Joplin, Mont., killing at least three people and injuring many more, authorities said.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the casualties to multiple media outlets as efforts to rescue passengers from turned-over rail cars continued into the evening.

Amtrak officials said five cars on the Empire Builder train 7/27 went off track around 4 p.m. MST.

There were 147 passengers and 13 crew members, Amtrak said.

The accident scene was reported about 150 miles north of Helena and about 30 miles from the border with Canada.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately announced.

