Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) faced intense backlash online Thursday afternoon after the distraught far-left congresswoman appeared to cry after the House passed a bill to fund Israel’s Iron Dome, which Ocasio-Cortez did not support.

Israel’s Iron Dome saw extensive use earlier this year after Palestinian terrorists fired 4,500+ rockets at innocent Israeli citizens. The Iron Dome intercepted approximately 90% of the rockets fired out of Gaza, saving countless lives.

AOC voted against funding the Iron Dome and then, after a brief huddle with other far-left Democrats, changed her vote to “present” in an apparent political calculation. Again, AOC refused to support a purely defensive system that is designed to save innocent civilians from terrorist attacks.

AOC appears to be crying on the House floor after she changed her vote from “no” to present, during voting on funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Defense Systems. pic.twitter.com/DbcRemtdqY — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 23, 2021

Top responses online to AOC’s apparent sadness that Israel would be enabled to prevent terrorists from killing its civilians included:

Max Abrahms , professor: “Her political loss, though theatrical, may well save Israeli and Palestinian lives.”

Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire: "Crying over Israel defending itself ✔️. Crying over Haitian immigrants at the border ❌."

Harry Khachatrian, political commentator: "Not sure if she is faking for clout, but AOC is apparently crying over the US helping fund Israel's defensive anti-missile technology."

Rich Lowry, National Review: "Is she crying over lacking the courage of her own convictions and voting present? Crying that we are providing funding for Israel to defend itself against rocket attacks? What?"

Amichai Stein, reporter: "AOC Tears on the House floor after the House passed a $1 billion funding for Israel's Iron Dome."

Moti Ankari, reporter: "I hate being petty, but @AOC is shedding tears that less Israelis are going to die. LET. THAT. SINK. IN."

StopAntisemitism.org: "The ONLY reason AOC changed her vote from "NO" to "PRESENT" on today's #IronDome bill is because she wants to take on @SenSchumer next year. Those tears aren't fooling us."

Emily Schrader, human rights activist: "AOC literally in tears after voting "present" on the Iron Dome funding. More jew hating theatrics from the squad."

Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News: "AOC seems distraught. She is in the middle of the house floor wiping away tears, crying into her colleagues shoulders."

Yoni Michanie, political commentator: "Never forget that @AOC shed more tears after finding out that the US will provide funding for a defensive weapons system that will save countless Israeli lives than when tens of thousands of Israeli civilians spent their nights running to bomb shelters."

David Hookstead, reporter: "Why is AOC crying because fewer rockets will fall on Israeli citizens and cities? The Iron Dome doesn't have offensive capabilities. It's a defensive weapon used to stop rockets launched by terrorists from killing innocent people. Why does that make her sad? Will anyone ask?"

Hananya Naftali, reporter: "AOC breaks down after the House passed $1 billion funding for Israel's Iron Dome defense system. She hate Israel so much that she doesn't care if terrorist rockets are hitting Israel."

