https://www.dailywire.com/news/apple-to-roll-out-covid-19-vaccine-card-slot-in-iphone-wallet

Apple will begin providing people who use their devices with the ability to add their COVID-19 vaccination evidence into the Wallet app and display it on their Apple Watches and iPhones.

As reported by USA Today, “With the launch of iOS 15 on Monday, users can link and store COVID-19 vaccination and test result records in the Health app. Apple has not publicly announced when the Wallet integration will be rolled out, but it will be included in an upcoming software update for iOS 15.”

The outlet added:

With iOS 15, users who link their COVID vaccination cards into the Health app should see a screen with the following information: which medical provider administered the vaccine, which vaccine they received and what dates they received each dose.

There are several steps to incorporating the feature into one’s Apple wallet.

Users will also need to verify the medical information, and the outlet pointed out that this will be more of an effort than simply snapping a picture of the COVID-19 vaccination evidence.

There are three options for people to show “verifiable proof of COVID vaccinations.”

People can upload their medical information “with a QR code sent by their provider, a downloadable file sent by their provider, or through a connected healthcare institution using Health Records on iPhone. They can add them to the Health app in iOS 15, and also as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet with an upcoming software update.”

Apple has jumped on the opportunity to roll out COVID-19 features. As reported by The Hill, “On Monday, the tech giant launched iOS 15, which included linking and storing COVID-19 test results in the Health app.”

Various cities have been moving to require people to present proof of vaccination in order to access different venues and participate in certain activities.

As reported by The Daily Wire last week, Los Angeles County was set to put forward a new health order that week mandating proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for several situations and events.

As reported by Fox 11 Los Angeles, “Los Angeles County is planning on issuing a new health officer order later this week that will require proof of vaccination for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor mega-events, including Dodgers, Rams and Chargers games, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday.”

The order will also mandate that customers and workers at the indoor nightlife businesses have received at least one dose of the vaccine by October 7th, and their second shot by November 4th.

Local outlet KTLA reported on the development this week.

It stated:

The rule applies to all indoor “mega events,” which is defined by the state as a crowd of at least 1,000 people at an inside venue, according to the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines. These gatherings include sports games, concerts, conventions, expos and conferences. Typically, these events “may be either general admission or gated, ticketed, and permitted events,” and could have either assigned or unassigned seating, the state says.

The outlet pointed out that state authorities say those who attend “mega-events” that indoors events must show evidence they are completely vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the beginning of the occasion.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

