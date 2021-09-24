http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/SVd2AXwVNMU/karen-bass-los-angeles-mayor-514127

Rep. Karen Bass is set to run for mayor of Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A former Congressional Black Caucus chair who also made President Joe Biden’s running-mate short list during the 2020 campaign, Bass would be an early favorite in the race. Her potential exit from the House, however, comes as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders work furiously to push Biden’s domestic agenda into law with only a three-vote majority.

The California Democrat’s mayoral race plans, first reported by the Washington Post, were confirmed by a source who addressed them candidly on condition of anonymity.