Americans from the Lakes of Minnesota to the hills of Tennessee are fighting mad after President Biden canceled the man who wrote “God Bless the USA.”

Lee Greenwood said he has been removed by the Biden Administration from the National Council on the Arts. The beloved country musician had been appointed to the commission by former President George W. Bush.

He had continued to serve during the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“He (Trump) used my song “God Bless the USA,” which is unilateral for me,” Greenwood said. “It’s meant for all people, not just for a particular political party.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was among those who condemned Greenwood’s ouster.

“Lee Greenwood wrote ‘God Bless The USA.’ Now Biden wants him cancelled, too. So much for uniting the country,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter.

Greenwood said he did not receive a phone call or a letter. He was notified via email.

“He’s cleaned ouse and finally he’s fired a patriot,” Greenwood said.

Perhaps President Trump can remedy this grave error when he returns to the White House in 2024.

