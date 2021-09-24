https://bongino.com/biden-apparently-thinks-that-there-are-trillionaires-in-america/

Joe Biden has appropriated Bernie Sanders’ rhetoric of “millionaires and billionaires” with one slight modification, the addition of the non-existent trillionaire.

“I’m running to change the dynamic of how the economy grows,” Biden said. “I’m tired of trickle-down. Trillionaires and billionaires are doing very, very well. You all report it.”

Watch below:

This gaffe isn’t a new one either. During a 25-minute stump speech in Des Moines, Iowa during his presidential campaign last October, Biden claimed his tax plan that he wouldn’t be raising income on those making under $400k, and added “But I tell you what, it’s about time, the wealthiest people in America, the billionaires and trillionaires – um, the multi-billionaires” pay more.

Whenever Biden makes a statement like these it’s always amusing to ponder what Jen Psaki will inevitably come up with to defend it. Perhaps she’ll argue that we have plenty of trillionaires in this country, as long as you quote their wealth in pesos.

