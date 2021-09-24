https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/24/biden-says-switching-diesel-buses-with-electric-would-change-the-circumstance-on-boom-boom-boom/

President Biden delivered a speech and answered a few handpicked questions from some reporters this morning. The address was clearly an attempt to try and do something about Biden’s plummeting poll numbers. In his remarks, Biden repeated the lie that border patrol agents on horseback whipped migrants, and he also said the IRS needs to be more powerful and hire more agents (nothing will crank up his approval rating like saying the IRS needs to have more control over Americans’ lives).

Biden also pitched more spending on “clean energy” as part of his “Build Back Better” agenda that so far only seems to have helped the Taliban and people entering the U.S. illegally through the southern border. Here’s what Biden said about swapping out diesel buses with electric ones:

Believe it or not, that wasn’t even the most incoherent thing Biden said this morning.

“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this boom boom boom!”

Wait, electricity isn’t generated magically using pixie dust and rainbows?

No mean tweets though!

Somebody we don’t know must be hoarding diesel buses.

