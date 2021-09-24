https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-sinking-21-point-loss-in-2-months-93-have-inflation-concerns-most-signal-multiple-issues

Democrat President Joe Biden’s presidency is sinking fast as America’s two major political parties begin to focus their sights on the upcoming midterm elections which are now just a little over a year away.

The news could not come at a worse time for Biden as the nearly 79-year-old president, the oldest president in U.S. history, is dealing with multiple crises that have erupted under his watch, including the disaster in Afghanistan, the ongoing national security and humanitarian catastrophe on the southern border, repeated turmoil with U.S. allies, his refusal to answer questions from reporters, and skyrocketing inflation, just to name a few.

The president’s party on average loses at 14 seats in the House of Representatives if their approval rating is above 50%. However, if their approval rating is below 50%, they lose on average 37 House seats. The Democrats under former President Barack Obama lost a staggering 63 House seats in 2010.

A variety of recent polling and analysis shows that Biden is in serious trouble, including:

Morning Consult Political Intelligence reports: Since the poll was “conducted immediately before Biden’s Sept. 9 mandate announcement, the president’s net approval rating – the share who approve of his job performance minus the share who disapprove – has fallen 12 percentage points among Black voters, driven by a 17-point drop among unvaccinated Black voters. The September erosion accounted for more than two-fifths of the decline in perceptions of Biden’s job performance to date among Black voters, providing a stark warning sign for Democrats ahead of next year’s midterms.”

reports: Since the poll was “conducted immediately before Biden’s Sept. 9 mandate announcement, the president’s net approval rating – the share who approve of his job performance minus the share who disapprove – has fallen 12 percentage points among Black voters, driven by a 17-point drop among unvaccinated Black voters. The September erosion accounted for more than two-fifths of the decline in perceptions of Biden’s job performance to date among Black voters, providing a stark warning sign for Democrats ahead of next year’s midterms.” Pew Research Center reports: “Fewer than half of U.S. adults (44%) now approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 53% disapprove. This marks a reversal in Biden’s job ratings since July, when a 55% majority approved of his job performance and 43% disapproved.”

reports: “Fewer than half of U.S. adults (44%) now approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 53% disapprove. This marks a reversal in Biden’s job ratings since July, when a 55% majority approved of his job performance and 43% disapproved.” Fox News Poll reports: “By a 54-37 percent margin, they think the country is less united under Biden rather than more so.”

reports: “By a 54-37 percent margin, they think the country is less united under Biden rather than more so.” Gallup reports: “Eight months after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, his job approval rating has fallen six percentage points to 43%, the lowest of his presidency. For the first time, a majority, 53%, now disapproves of Biden’s performance.”

reports: “Eight months after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, his job approval rating has fallen six percentage points to 43%, the lowest of his presidency. For the first time, a majority, 53%, now disapproves of Biden’s performance.” The Cook Political Report reports: “Private polling is picking up double-digit drops in Biden performance in competitive House seats.”

The finding from Pew Research Center that Biden went from being +12 in July to -9 in September represents a stunning -21 point shift in a matter of just a mere two months.

A separate poll this week from the Des Moines Register found that Biden’s approval rating in the state is nearing the 20-percent range as he currently has just a 31% approval rating and a 62% disapproval rating.

All of this comes as Biden tries to pass a partisan $3.5 trillion social spending bill that is facing serious challenges as moderate Democrat senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have signaled opposition to its enormous price tag.

Other top line takeaways from Pew Research’s poll include:

93% of Americans are concerned about rising prices.

56% do not believe that he is mentally sharp.

66% are not confident that he can unite the country.

Biden has lost support from every key demographic surveyed.

Biden has seen his support decline by 21% among voters who consider themselves to “lean Democrat.”

