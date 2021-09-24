https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-threatens-border-patrol-horsemen-i-promise-you-those-agents-will-pay/

Biden gets more upset about photos from the border than dead 13 Marines in Afghanistan

‘To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay. There will be consequences.’

Border Patrol Local 2366 President Jon Anfinsen, which represents Del Rio — “How can President Biden continue with this false narrative when the photographer who took the photos of the horse patrol unit has already said nobody was whipped? What happened to due process?”