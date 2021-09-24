https://www.oann.com/biden-will-not-invoke-executive-privilege-on-trump-records-in-jan-6-probe-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-will-not-invoke-executive-privilege-on-trump-records-in-jan-6-probe-white-house



U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and booster shots in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

September 24, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will not invoke executive privilege to shield former President Donald Trump’s records in relation to an investigation into the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

“The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege,” Psaki said. “And so, we will respond promptly to these questions as they arise.”

