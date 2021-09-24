https://creativedestructionmedia.com/uncategorized/2021/09/24/breaking-big-data-poll-shows-vaccine-severe-adverse-affects-more-often-in-young-blacks-and-women/

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR

In an interview today on CDMedia’s American Conversations with Christine Dolan, the Director of Big Data Poll Richard Baris revealed polling data which showed more prevalent serious adverse side effects from the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ among the young, blacks, and women, than other cross sections of society.

The data is shown in the graphs below. The polling cross tabs are shown in the link below the charts.

This revelation could be partly why blacks are more unlikely to take the vaccine than whites.

CDMedia will be following up with Baris monthly to follow these emerging vaccine adverse reaction trends.

Polling cross tabs are shown here.

Keep The Truth Bombs Coming From CDMedia! Donate!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

