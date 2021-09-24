https://www.theblaze.com/news/border-patrol-union-president-arrest-biden-aiding-abetting

The leader of the union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents declared Thursday that if President Biden were not the sitting president, he would “arrest him for aiding and abetting.”

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd blamed the Biden administration’s lenient immigration enforcement policies for the ongoing fiasco at the southern border.

“I’ve been patrolling the borders since Clinton was the president, and I can tell you personally that the policies that have been in place were by far the best under President Trump, and President Biden completely and totally dismantled all of those policies,” Judd said.

The union president then slammed the administration for unfairly demonizing border agents for using “whips” on Haitian immigrants illegally entering the country. The tools were actually split reins used to control horses.

“And when you look at our Border Patrol agents, when they are sent down there to that job, and by the way, [Homeland Security Secretary] Mayorkas was down on the border, and he saw the horses, he knew the horses were out there, and now he’s making, doing a 180,” Judd complained.

“But when our agents are out there trying to patrol the border, do their job to the best of their ability, then they’re vilified by the president,” he continued. “You know, we feel like why even go out there and do it? Why put on that uniform? Why care about the American public? That’s why we do it; we put on that uniform because we care about the American public. We want to go out there and we want to protect them, and Joe Biden is trying to break that down.”







If Biden wasn’t president, I’d arrest him for aiding and abetting: Judd



www.youtube.com



The conversation then shifted to President Biden’s legal culpability as it pertains to the deteriorating situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, where hundreds of thousands of migrants continue to pour into the U.S. every month.

At one point, Hannity asked fellow guest Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich if the president could be charged with aiding and abetting lawbreaking at the border. Brnovich responded to say that Biden is “clearly violating his oath to protect the Republican form of government” but stopped short of saying such a charge could be lodged.

As the segment drew to a close, Judd jumped in, saying, “Let me put it this way, if President Biden wasn’t the president right now, I would arrest him for aiding and abetting.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

