https://www.theblaze.com/news/chaos-breaks-out-during-the-view-as-co-hosts-test-positive-for-covid-10-mid-show-with-vp-kamala-harris-backstage

Chaos erupted on the set of “The View” on Friday after co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID-19 mid-show.

What are the details?

Co-host Joy Behar was just beginning to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris to the show when producers yanked Hostin and Navarro from the stage, a report from the Daily Beast says.

“There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100% aware of,” Behar said. “Can someone please apprise me of the situation?”

An off-camera voice could be heard asking the two to “step off for a second.”

The two left the stage while a confused-looking Behar then asked the off-camera producers if she could continue introducing Harris when one person shouted “yes.”

She began, but another off-camera voice shouted “no!”

Behar, stalling for time at that point, joked, “OK. Shall we dance? Let’s do a tap dance.”

She soon called for a commercial break.

Following another commercial break, Behar told the audience what happened behind the scenes.

“OK, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” she revealed. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK, I’m sure because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo, you know, a lot of vaccines!”

According to a report from the Daily Beast, she then added that Harris was still set to join the table after it had been “wiped down.”

What followed next, the outlet reported, was a “chaotic attempt to take questions from masked audience members without microphones.”

Harris still had yet to arrive onstage at that point.

Shortly thereafter, a producer informed Behar and remaining co-host Sara Haines that they would remotely interview Harris despite her being in the building.

With only 10 minutes left in the segment, Harris appeared via livestream from elsewhere in the building.

According to People, Harris addressed the co-hosts’ disappearance and said, “Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine. But it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated, and vaccines make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

