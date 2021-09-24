https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/24/charles-payne-spotted-biden-contradicting-himself-big-time-with-claim-he-doesnt-pay-attention-to-the-polls/

President Biden delivered remarks this morning in an address clearly designed as a response to plummeting poll numbers. Biden was shameless in his bogus attack on border agents, saying they’ll “pay” for things they never did (except in the minds of Democrats).

But there were also some mixed messages, and Charles Payne shared one such example:

Same Press Conference: “Everything I’m proposing is popular in the polls” “That’s why I don’t listen to polls (on my approval)”

President Biden — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 24, 2021

It’s hilarious that Biden would even claim that polls don’t drive anything and everything his administration does, even though their actions result in disaster.

He’s been dropping worse than crypto in the polls that’s why 😂 — Dan (@dDA4_) September 24, 2021

And because this is the Biden administration, we don’t have to.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

