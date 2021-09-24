https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-turkeys-new-wall-to-keep-out-afghan-refugees/

Van, Turkey — Some of the refugees fleeing the Taliban’s brutality in Afghanistan are taking an arduous route across neighboring Iran to try and cross into Turkey. We met a family in the Turkish border city of Van who made it out of Afghanistan the night before the capital fell to the Taliban.

“I don’t have money, I don’t have food, I don’t have dresses, nothing,” said the mother. Her family doesn’t want to be identified, given how they made it into Turkey without permission, but they told CBS News that they blame the Joe Biden and the United States and its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan for their plight.

More than 2 million Afghans have already taken refuge in neighboring Pakistan and Iran, but those countries have closed their borders to new arrivals.

Now the Turkish government is working to stop a potential influx of Afghans by building a wall along its border. On the other side of that wall is Iran, which shares another border with Afghanistan.

The Afghans who survive the trek through Iran to the Turkish border, which can take weeks, will now be met with a wall of concrete slabs 10 feet high.

