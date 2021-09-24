https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2021/09/24/corrupt-media-tries-to-pre-empt-az-audit-report-trump-issues-statement-refuting-spin-clock-ticking-till-4pm-est-release-criminal-referrals-probable/

The corrupt Leftist media this morning tried to preempt today’s release of the Arizona State Senate election audit report of Maricopa County by literally issuing lies saying Biden won. There is no evidence to support this claim.

Multiple spin machines of the communist media released the same headline at once — obvious collusion — referring to a cherry-picked ‘draft’ report of the evidence. Even this incomplete ‘draft’ report showed 55k illegal votes in a race with a margin of approximately 10k for Biden’s ‘win’. The Wall Street Journal, an alleged ‘conservative’ paper participated in the fraud.

The real report has not been released and will be given to the public at 4pm EST today during a Senate hearing in Arizona.

President Trump issued a statement in response – you can read below.

