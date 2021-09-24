http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TUNYQrokZb8/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that as a result of “Biden’s rushed, disorganized withdrawal. We left behind those who we should have gotten out and we brought with us a lot of people who we have no idea who they are or if they pose any threat to us.” And that this has lead to problems like measles outbreaks and evacuees being charged with sex crimes.

Cotton said, “Well, it’s not apparent what the Biden administration is doing to get them out. And the Biden administration has acknowledged they left behind the vast majority of vetted and approved Afghans who worked with our troops. At the same time, they also evacuated apparently thousands of Afghans about whom we know next to nothing, who maybe had no particular connection to our troops at all. And this has led to all kinds of problems in terms of, look at the measles outbreak that we’ve had at some of these sites where evacuees are being held. Two Afghan evacuees in Wisconsin are now charged with sex crimes, including sex crimes against minors. This is what happens because [of] Joe Biden’s rushed, disorganized withdrawal. We left behind those who we should have gotten out and we brought with us a lot of people who we have no idea who they are or if they pose any threat to us.”

