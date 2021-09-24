http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NkRNNNaPsF8/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said that the only people President Joe Biden is holding accountable for the situation at the border are Border Patrol agents who Biden put in a bad position and is lying about and are doing their jobs. He also stated, “If you’re trying to get a mass exodus from the Border Patrol, if you’re trying to get them to quit and lose morale, then this is a great way to do it.”

Crenshaw stated, “Look, it seems like the only people he wants to hold accountable for the mess at the border is his own border agents for doing their job. He put them in this position, and then he lies about what they’re doing. He lies about their actions. You can’t imagine a worse leader right now. If you’re trying to get a mass exodus from the Border Patrol, if you’re trying to get them to quit and lose morale, then this is a great way to do it. … And you know who else isn’t held accountable? All the people illegally crossing our border. … They’re not held accountable. But Biden doesn’t care about that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

