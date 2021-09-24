https://www.oann.com/cruise-operator-carnival-posts-2-billion-adjusted-quarterly-loss/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cruise-operator-carnival-posts-2-billion-adjusted-quarterly-loss



FILE PHOTO: Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. takes the stage to deliver his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

September 24, 2021

(Reuters) -Carnival Corp reported an adjusted quarterly loss of $1.99 billion on Friday, as the cruise operator spent more to get employees back on its rolls and prepare its ships for voyages after more than a year.

As the company’s cruises return to service, Carnival said it expects to continue incurring high restart-related costs.

The company said booking volumes for future cruises during the third quarter were not as robust as the second quarter, due to heightened uncertainty around the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Carnival, however, said voyages for the third quarter were cash flow positive and expects this to continue.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

